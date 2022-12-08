CONCORDIA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — In January 2022, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating suspects who engaged in the exploitation and solicitation of minors online for sexual purposes. As a result of the investigation, the sheriff’s office arrested over 40 suspects who engaged in sexual conversations with minors, solicited for sex, possessed or transmitted pornographic images, and/or traveled to meet with minors.

During the investigation, two registered sex predators traveled to meet a minor while out on bond for six counts of Molestation of a Juvenile in another parish. For several months, the 7th Judicial District Attorney’s Office secured convictions in these cases, resulting in prison time as well as the requirement to register as a convicted sex offender upon release.

The following suspects were given prison sentences after the investigations:

Name Offense (s) Prison Sentence Bradly Dyer Indecent Behavior with Juveniles 2 years Denny Boyd Indecent Behavior with Juveniles

Computer-Aided Solicitation of a Minor

100 counts of Sexual Abuse of An Animal 4 years Kevin Prejean Indecent Behavior with Juveniles

Computer-Aided Solicitation of a Minor 18 months William Ezell Computer-Aided Solicitation of a Minor 4 years Woodrow Robinson Computer-Aided Solicitation of a Minor 18 months Jody Acreman Computer-Aided Solicitation of a Minor

Indecent Behavior with Juveniles

6 counts of Pornography Involving Juveniles 4 years Ian Reed Indecent Behavior with Juveniles

Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile 4 years