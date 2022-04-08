POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Potter County Sheriff’s Office report the arrest of three people during a search warrant for drugs Friday, at a residence on the 5200 block of Sherrill Drive.

A news release from the sheriff’s office said that while deputies were approaching the house with the three people inside Destiny Grimes ran from the home and into a parking lot and was later found by deputies with help from the Potter County Drone Team.

Two other people, identified as Jere Hink and Harleigh Turner, were later found in the house along with drugs, according to the news release.

Officers arrested Grimes and charged her with Evading Arrest or Detention and Potter County warrants. Hink was arrested for Manufacture Delivery of a Controlled Substance PG 1>4g<400G and Turner, who was wanted for a Felony Probation Violation out of Randall County, was arrested and booked for the warrant.

This case is still under investigation according to the Potter County Sheriff’s Office press release.