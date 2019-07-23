3 arrested after traffic stop for burglary, other charges; Sheriff’s Dept. looking for more victims

Randall County deputies responded to a possible burglary in progress call on the 14600 E. FM 1151 Sunday night.

When deputies arrived, they found several lights on in the residence which was supposed to be vacant. Deputies cleared the residence and found no one inside. There were many indicators, such as soda cans, water bottles and food wrappers, that someone had been squatting in the home illegally. Neighbors who were watching the property for the owners had called the Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday morning, a DPS Trooper stopped a white Jeep Cherokee, occupied by 2 males and 1 female, for speeding at I-27 and FM 2219.

The trooper became suspicious and called for a backup. After a Randall County Deputy arrived, the stories the occupants told weren’t adding up. They contacted the registered owners of the Jeep and they advised the officers that their vehicle was missing. The Jeep was stolen from the vicinity of Claude Highway and Whitaker Road, not far from the burglarized residence from Sunday night.

Kayla Marie Fuentes, 24, Jason Michael Sisneros, 17, and Mason Spencer Rittenhouse, 19, all of Amarillo, were taken into custody and transported to the Randall County Sheriff’s office for questioning.







Deputies returned to the burglarized residence 14600 E. FM 1151 and found a white Ford pickup was now parked there. It was determined that this pickup had been stolen from a business in Amarillo. As the morning progressed, the Sheriff’s Office began receiving calls from people living in the area of 46th and Whitaker Road reporting that their vehicles had been burglarized. Some of the neighbors had video cameras. The stolen white Ford pickup and the suspects that had been driving the stolen Jeep could be seen committing the auto burglaries. There were five vehicle burglary reports taken.

The three arrested from the Jeep are considered suspects in these auto burglaries plus Burglary of a Habitation and two counts of Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle. Investigators had determined that there may be more victims and more suspects involved in this crime spree and the case is still under investigation.

Theft of Property charges are being filed with more charges to come once the investigation is completed.

Kayla Marie Fuentes had an outstanding felony warrant and will also be charged for Failure to Identify/Fugitive from Justice.