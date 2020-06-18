2018 Murder suspect Ricardo Huerta arrested in Mexico

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A joint effort between the Northern Texas Fugitive Task Force (NTFTF) – Amarillo Division, Western District of Texas – El Paso Division / Mexico Investigative Liaison (MIL) Team and the Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit led to the location and arrest of Ricardo Huerta.

On Tuesday, NFTFT members were advised Huerta had been encountered in the City of Chihuahua, State of Chihuahua, Mexico. During the encounter it was revealed he was United States Citizen who, did not possess legal documents allowing him to be in, travel through or remain in the Republic of Mexico. Officials then found that Huerta had an outstanding warrant for Murder in Potter County, Texas.

On Wednesday, Mexico deported Huerta back to El Paso, Texas. Huerta was subsequently booked into the El Paso County Jail on the outstanding murder warrant and is awaiting further court proceedings.

Huerta is accused of killing 28-year-old Latrece Latell Black. Black body was found in west alley of the 900 block of S. Arthur on July 11, 2018.

