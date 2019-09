AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Two men have been charged for a 2018 Amarillo murder.

Johnny Sandoval, 29, and Jessie Sandoval, 27, are both charged with murder for allegedly assaulting Richard Porras, resulting in his death.

Jessie Sandoval, 27

Johnny Sandoval, 29

Police said Porras was found brutally beaten last year at a home in the area of 8th and South Nelson.

He was hospitalized for nine days before he died.

Both suspects are being held on $500,000 bonds.

