AMARILLO, Texas (KMAR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding a search warrant that resulted in the arrest of 45-year-old Dekendrick Brandon Alexander and 27-year-old Rebecca Ellen Gunset.

According to an APD press release, agents with the Amarillo Police Department Narcotics Unit partnered with the Proactive Criminal Enforcement (PACE) Unit and served a search warrant at the residence in the 3600 block of Portland.

The release stated that during the investigation agents discovered around seven pounds of cocaine, one and a half ounces of crack cocaine, two pounds of marijuana, and one firearm.

Officials said Alexander was booked into the Randall County Detention Center on Federal charges of “Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.”

APD said Gunset was also booked into the Randall County Detention Center and charged with “Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance of about 400 grams.”

APD stated that this case is still under investigation.