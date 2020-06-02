18-year-old arrested for possession of child porn after posting bond on criminal negligent homicide charge

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — 18-year-old Tanner Lee Sims was arrested on June 1 for one count of possession of child pornography two days after posting bond for criminal negligent homicide.

Sims was arrested on May 4 for the homicide of 15-year-old Adrianna Leshay Martin.

In the criminal complaint released May 6th, Sims told investigators that he, Martin, and other friends, had been “playing games” with a gun. He said the games involved handling the gun when it was unloaded, aiming the gun at each other, and pulling the trigger.

Documents said Sims admits that the same day, he loaded the same gun used in the game and left it laying out.

Sims claims that Martin picked up the gun and that he tried to grab it from her while “telling her it was loaded,” and that in grabbing for the gun, he caused it to fire, hitting Martin in the head.

Sims has a $25,000 bond for the possession charge.