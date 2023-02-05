Lorena (FOX 44) — Lorena Police Officers seized 150 pounds of marijuana early Saturday morning after a chase on I-35.

The department says Officer Greer and his K-9 partner Drogen spotted a vehicle driving recklessly around 2 a.m. on the interstate and attempted to stop it.

Instead, Officer Greer says the driver sped off. He requested backup from the Troy Police Department and the chase was on. It ended when the suspect vehicle became disabled in Jarrell.

Officer Greer says he and Drogen searched the vehicle and found 150 pounds of marijuana. They also learned the driver is wanted in Bexar County for a burglary charge.

There were no injuries during the chase or arrest.