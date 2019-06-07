$1,000 reward offered for whereabouts of wanted murder suspect

The reward for a tip leading to the arrest of 24-years-old Matthew Dillon Jones has been increased again to $1,000.

Jones is wanted by the Potter County Sheriffs Office for Murder. He is also wanted out of Randall County for Bond Surrenders for Robbery and Theft of Firearm.

Jones in the wanted in the homicide investigation of Kenee Allynn Griffing. Griffing was found dead in a home on the 3600 block of NE 17th. The original call was a reported medical emergency (cardiac call).

Jones is 5’06” tall, 130lbs, brown eyes and brown hair.

If you know Jones’s location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app.