$1 million worth of cocaine found in banana shipment to Washington grocery stores

Cocaine valued at more than $1 million was found inside shipments of bananas at three Safeway stores in Washington state.

BELLINGHAM, WA (NBC NEWS) – Three Safeway grocery stores in Washington state got more than they expected in a recent shipment of bananas.

More than a million dollars of cocaine.

The King County Sheriff’s Office shares this picture of one of the shipments.

They say they recovered 22 kilos, nearly 50 pounds, of cocaine from a Safeway in Woodinville.

Those drugs were valued at roughly $550,000.

Similar shipments of cocaine were found in banana boxes at Safeway stores in Federal Way and Bellingham.

A police spokesperson says it’s unclear where the bananas were grown.

The Drug Enforcement Administration is investigating all three discoveries.

