$1 million worth of cocaine found in banana shipment to Washington grocery stores

BELLINGHAM, WA (NBC NEWS) – Three Safeway grocery stores in Washington state got more than they expected in a recent shipment of bananas.
More than a million dollars of cocaine.
The King County Sheriff’s Office shares this picture of one of the shipments.
They say they recovered 22 kilos, nearly 50 pounds, of cocaine from a Safeway in Woodinville.
Those drugs were valued at roughly $550,000.
Similar shipments of cocaine were found in banana boxes at Safeway stores in Federal Way and Bellingham.
A police spokesperson says it’s unclear where the bananas were grown.
The Drug Enforcement Administration is investigating all three discoveries.