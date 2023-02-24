AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One man has been indicted in Amarillo Federal Court on charges of “Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm” and one charge of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine,” according to court documents that were filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas.

A criminal complaint, filed in federal court on Feb. 1, states that Kodi Dan Randell was arrested on January 30, after law enforcement received a tip that Randell was seen driving in southwest Amarillo. The complaint said that Randell was found at a restaurant on Hillside Road and police conducted a felony stop.

Officers said that Randell was asked to step out of the vehicle and was subsequently arrested. A passenger was questioned and gave officers consent to search the vehicle after which officers found a gun and bag containing suspected methamphetamine in the vehicle.

According to the criminal complaint, Randell is a previously convicted felon and was on parole until August 2025 for his previous charge.