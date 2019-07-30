1 injured in Sunday morning shooting; police looking for suspects

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police are investigating an early Sunday morning shooting that left one injured.

It happened around 1:40 a.m. on the 4800 block of McCarty Blvd.

According to Amarillo Police, officers found a 53-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his arm.

Police told us the man said the shots came from the parking lot of The Dollhouse.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers said they were told the suspects were shooting from a white 90s model Chevrolet pickup.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400.

Tips can be given anonymously online at www.amapolice.org or on the Amarillo Crime Stoppers P3 mobile app.

