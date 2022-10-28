AMARILLO, Texas (KMAR/KCIT) – Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety released information on a Tuesday night traffic stop where officials allegedly seized 43 pounds of suspected methamphetamine in Carson County.

According to a news release from Texas DPS, a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper stopped a 2021 Nissan Sentra traveling east on I-40 near Conway for a traffic violation at around 7 p.m. on Oct. 25.

DPS said during the stop a DPS K-9 unit arrived on the scene and alerted the vehicle, the trooper then discovered multiple plastic-wrapped packages of methamphetamine in the trunk area.

DPS added that they suspect that the drugs were being transported from San Diego, California, to Atlanta, Georgia.

The driver, identified as a California resident, was arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and was booked into the Randall County Jail.