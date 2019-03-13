WantedWednesday -Adam Refugio Aguilar

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Randall County Sheriff's Office is looking for 37-year-old Adam Refugio Aguilar.

Aguilar is wanted out of Randall County for a Felony Probation Violation for Possession of a Controlled Substance Over 1 Gram Under 4 Grams.

Aguilar is 5'8", weighs 140 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

Information on her whereabouts can be called into the Randall County Sheriff's Office at 468-5800 or for a shot at a cash reward, into Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400.