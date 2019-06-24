'Stolen car of the week' - 2004 beige Chrysler Pacifica

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers needs your help locating a 2004 beige Chrysler Pacifica for this week's "Stolen Auto Day".

It was stolen from the 2400 block of NW 11th St. on Friday June 14th with the keys being left in the vehicle. The vehicle should display Texas handicap license 2NPCG and the last six of the VIN are 512808. If you know the location of this vehicle call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

The owner of this vehicle was having work done on it. The worker quickly went inside to grab an item and when they came back out the vehicle was gone.

You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app.

If your anonymous tip leads to the recovery and/or the arrest of the suspects you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

