AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers "Fugitive of the Week" is Jaren Lamar Grayson.

Jaren is wanted out of Potter County for Burglary of a Habitation w/ Intent to Commit other Felony, Interfere w/ Emergency Request for Assistance, and Terroristic Threat of Family Member.

Jaren is 5'08" tall, 169lbs, brown eyes and black hair.

If you know Jaren's location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit a tip at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app. If you anonymous tip leads to his arrest you could earn a reward of $300.