Carden Circus Spectacular Sweepstakes

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) -- A former Reagor-Dykes Auto Group employee was recently sentenced to time in federal prison for his role in the auto group's scheme after pleading guilty to one count of "misprision of a felony" in early 2021.

According to federal court documents, Steven Reinhart, the auto group's former legal compliance director, was sentenced to six months in federal prison after pleading guilty to one count of "misprision of a felony." Reinhart joins the more than 10 individuals charged in the auto group's fraud scheme, coming after the auto group defrauded Ford Motor Credit through check-kiting and other related fraud instances. Check-kiting is when an entity transfers checks between banks, showing that money is available in an account when there is none.