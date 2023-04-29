AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Wildcat Bluff Nature Center along with the Discovery Center invites the community to the “Plan to Get Lost” event on May 6 and May 13 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets are priced at $25 which includes trail fees, a reference binder to take home, and all instructions for part one and part two.

According to the release, the event is a two-part wilderness survival program that will be held on the Wildcat Bluff trails

Officials said during the program guest can learn about wilderness survival skills and the basics of how to survive in the wild. The release detailed that the Program will include lectures, demonstrations, and discussions from nature educators Wayne Benson and Bill Briggs regarding fire, water, and shelter.

Participants are encouraged by officials to register online before the event on the DHDC website and be prepared to bring a day pack of water, lunch, and trail snacks.