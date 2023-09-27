PLAINVIEW, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Wayland Baptist University announced that it will host a Job and Graduate Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 5 in the Pete and Nelda Laney Student Activities Center on Wayland’s Plainview campus.

According to WBU, the fair is sponsored by Wayland Career Services and is free and open to the public.

“We have potential employers and institutions coming from Plainview, Amarillo, Lubbock, and throughout the South Plains,” said Jeffrey Vera, Director of Alumni Relations and Career Services. “All majors and graduates will be able to participate, but the invitation is not just for current Wayland students. Residents from the surrounding area that are looking to pursue a professional job are welcome. Those looking to go back to school to pursue a master’s or doctorate degree or change occupations should come be a part of the fair.”

The list of employers and schools planning to attend according to WBU include:

Amarillo ISD

Azteca Milling

Borger ISD

Brownfield ISD

Buckner Children and Family Services

Canyon ISD Central Plains Center

City of Amarillo

City of Lubbock

City of Plainview

Corteva Agriscience

Crisis Center of the Plains

CrossView Christian Camp

WBU School of Education (Graduate)

DSM Semichem LLC

Farmers Insurance King Agency

Freedom Behavioral Health

Frenship ISD

Lorenzo ISD

Plainview ISD

PNC Bank

WBU School of Behavioral and Social Sciences (Graduate)

Texas Panhandle Centers

TTUHSC-TCHATT

CPAN and PeriPAN Programs

TTU-Graduate School

TTUHSC-School of Medicine

TTU-Whitacre College of Engineering Distance Learning Programs

Traditions Health Hospice

TTUHSC-School of Health Professions

TTUHSC GSBS

Tyler Technologies

United States Army

United States Secret Service

WBU-Graduate Studies

WBU-Coordinator of Graduate Records

WBU School of Business (Graduate)

West Texas A&M University (Graduate).

“We hope to have a good turnout of students and job seekers,” Vera said.