Amarillo ISD's Class of 2020 virtual graduation

WATCH: Amarillo ISD’s Class of 2020 virtual graduation

AMARILLO, Texas — Watch the virtual graduation for Amarillo ISD’s Class of 2020 above at 11 a.m.

Graduation schedule:

  • 11 a.m. — Caprock High School
  • 12 p.m. — Palo Duro High School
  • 1 p.m. — Tascosa High School
  • 2 p.m. — Amarillo High School

Having trouble seeing the stream? Some mobile users may need to tap here.

