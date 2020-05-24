WATCH: Amarillo ISD’s Class of 2020 virtual graduation

AMARILLO, Texas — Watch the virtual graduation for Amarillo ISD’s Class of 2020 above at 11 a.m.
Graduation schedule:
- 11 a.m. — Caprock High School
- 12 p.m. — Palo Duro High School
- 1 p.m. — Tascosa High School
- 2 p.m. — Amarillo High School
Having trouble seeing the stream? Some mobile users may need to tap here.
