AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Today U-Haul announced that they will be offering 30 days of free self-storage space and U-Box to Amarillo residents affected by recent flooding.

According to a U-Haul press release, U-Haul will provide access to dry and secure self-storage to residents amid recent flooding around the Amarillo area leaving numerous families displaced with homes that will require repairs.

“U-Haul self-storage is always in demand during flood events, and we are in a fortunate position to be able to help,” stated Rusty Freeze, the U-Haul Company of West Texas president. “Our team is ready to assist any of our neighbors who were forced to evacuate or need a dry space to keep their possessions during the recovery process.”

via U-Haul Press Release

Officials said that the U-Haul Disaster Relief program aims to provide new self-storage unit rentals and is based on availability.

For more information or to arrange 30 days of free self-storage contact the following participating facilities:

U-Haul Moving & Storage of North Amarillo located at 2100 SW 6th Ave. or call (806) 373-4488.



U-Haul Moving & Storage of South Amarillo located at 5316 Canyon Drive or call (806) 353-7421.

