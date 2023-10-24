AMARILLO, Texas (KAM/KCIT) — The Texas Panhandle Poison Center, managed by the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy, will host Amarillo’s Fall Medication Cleanout event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 28 (Saturday) at TTUHSC, located at 1400 South Coulter.

According to officials, Medication Cleanout provides a drive-thru, drop-off format, which allows residents to dispose of their medications without leaving their cars. The program also provides disposal services for syringes and sharps. Yard signs will be posted to help drivers locate the drive-thru path.

TPPC Managing Director Jeanie Shawhart, Pharm. D., said that the Medication Cleanout gives residents of the Panhandle an opportunity to dispose of expired or no longer needed medications in a quick, free, convenient, and environmentally safe manner. Shawhart added that keeping these medications around young children or teens could pose a deadly risk.

“Toddlers like to mimic adults and are prone to putting things in their mouths,” said Shawhart. “If they find meds around, they are likely to place them in their mouth and chew or swallow them. This places them at risk of poisoning. With our teens, there is a risk of poisoning by experimentation or intentional overdose. Intentional medication overdose is not an uncommon occurrence in teens and young adults. These age groups may be prone to depression or other mental illness and may seek medications as a source for relief or as suicidal gestures.”

Officials stated that medications should be left in their original containers. Because of environmental restrictions, only medications from households can be accepted. Medications from clinics, pharmacies, and other businesses are not allowed.