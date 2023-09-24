AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to officials, Biker Sunday Weekend began yesterday and will continue today in collaboration with Toys for Tots.

Officials stated that vendors, big and small, will be displaying an array of products ranging from leather apparel, candles and bath bombs, glass etching, purses and boots, motorcycle maintenance/cleaning supplies, wooden yard signs and decor, and much more.

This morning, a Biker-themed service was held at Christian Heritage Church, said officials.

Officials also said that after the service, Hard Core MM met up with hundreds of other bikers on 6th Street at 1 p.m. to begin the Toys for Tots parade through Amarillo.

Once at CHC, officials said there were complimentary t-shirts for those who have a donation of a new toy or monetary donation.

At the event, officials said food trucks and vendors lined the property for many things to see and try.

Further, officials said that at the event were music, games, and door prize giveaways. The event was free and open to the public.