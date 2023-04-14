AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Better Business Bureau released the names of the finalist in the 2023 Torch Awards for Ethics competition.

According to a BBB press release, the competition highlights reputable companies that have proven they meet the requirements of the competition clarified through an application.

Officials said the requirements were based on character, culture, serving customers and community

“Ethical businesses make for a trustworthy marketplace and contribute to a healthy community where people can do business with confidence,” said Janna Kiehl, President of the BBB of the Texas panhandle. “These companies represent men and women who provide customer service with honor, who go the extra mile for their customers and employees and support the community.”

BBB detailed that winners will be announced on Friday, April 28 at the Torch Awards for Ethics Celebration. Officials said the Torch Awards Celebration will feature a steak dinner, Awards presentations, live music, and casino tables. Tickets include dinner, drinks, and casino games.

To make reservations for the Torch Awards Celebration contact 806-379-7133.

This year’s finalists are outstanding companies who represent a community of trustworthy businesses. In three categories, they are:

Small Business Category:

Belflower Insurance Agency

Bonin & Associates

Window and Door Replacement

Medium Business Category:

1-800 Plumber + Air & Electric

Legacy Supportworks

Renu Painting

Large Business Category:

Allstate Security Industries

Carpet Tech