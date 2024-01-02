LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The United Family announced that it has launched its 28-Day Challenge, a month of savings and prizes for guests as they begin their wellness journeys in 2024. Guests of United Supermarkets, Market Street, Amigos, and Albertsons Market will have a chance to win grand prizes of $500.

According to the United Family, the daily challenges include learning how to track progress, power up breakfast, boost fiber intake, and more. In addition, guests will find activities, articles, quizzes, and a variety of other content to give them the tools they need for success.

“This 28-Day Challenge is all about giving guests an opportunity to get their 2024 wellness journey started on the right foot,” said Brenda Garcia, health and wellness manager and registered dietitian for The United Family. “When guests sign up, they can participate in daily challenges that help introduce and reinforce positive lifestyle habits. Each challenge they complete rewards them with entries for our grand prize of $500!”

The United Family also said guests in Lubbock and the DFW area can sign up for a store tour with one of its registered dietitians at a Market Street location near them.

“So many of us have the desire to use the new year as a catalyst for positive change in our lives,” said Garcia. “And we know that knowing where or how to start can be difficult. We hope this 28-Day Challenge will connect guests with tools to start their illness journey or help keep them on track with what they’ve already started.”

For more information or to sign up for the challenge, The United Family provided these links below, depending on their store of choice: