AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Salvation Army announced that it is still receiving donations as the end of 2023 nears. A gift given to The Salvation Army will keep on giving, helping individuals in need all year long.

“While the bells are no longer ringing at the red kettles around town, The Salvation Army annual fundraising campaign continues through the end of December,” said Major Tex Ellis, Jr. of The Salvation Army. “From providing shelter to those experiencing homelessness, meals for the hungry, and emergency financial assistance to individuals and families in crisis, your gift will keep on giving to provide essential dollars to support the year-round programs and services of The Salvation Army.”

According to The Salvation Army, the need for financial support is critical. One in three people say they are worse off now than they were a year ago. Officials with The Salvation Army also said that homelessness has grown at an alarming rate, and families are struggling to pay for essential household bills and expenses, with more living from paycheck to paycheck than in previous years.

“The Salvation Army is here to help 365 days a year and not just at Christmas. Many people don’t realize that the donations made at the red kettles during the holidays are the funds that make it possible for The Salvation Army to help people here in Amarillo all year long,” said Major Tex Ellis, Jr. “Donations stay local, so your dollars are going right back into your community with 82 cents of every dollar donated to The Salvation Army going directly towards support services impacting individuals and families in need.”

Donations to The Salvation Army can be made by clicking here.