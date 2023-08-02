AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Salvation Army in Amarillo announced being awarded the Lowes Hometown grant for 2023.

According to the release, Lowes Hometowns is the company’s community impact program that aims to rebuild and revitalize community spaces nationwide.

“Our building is aging and has seen significant use over the years. With more than 75 people staying here each night our committed Salvation Army team works hard to meet every need as best we can,” said Major Tex Ellis, Commanding Officer for The Salvation Army in Amarillo. “The Lowe’s Hometowns grant will make it possible for us to renovate three laundry areas in the shelter. As you can imagine, we go through a lot of laundry each day in a shelter of this size! The project will include the purchase and installation of new washers and dryers, and the renovation of the entire laundry space. We are so grateful to Lowe’s for their support and look forward to collaborating with them on this project.”

Officials said the Salvation Army in Amarillo was selected from 93 communities across 41 states. The Salvation Army added that Washington, D.C. will address needs specific to each community, from housing and community centers to outdoor spaces and facilities for first responders and veterans.

“We are excited The Salvation Army in Amarillo has been selected out of so many organizations around the country as one of the Lowe’s Hometowns recipients,” said Ellis. “We are so grateful to Lowe’s for their generosity and investment in the community. They represent the very best in community partners and we can’t wait to get to work!”

The release said the grant money aims to make physical improvements that help local organizations continue to make a meaningful impact in their communities.

Officials detailed that the Salvation Army in Amarillo, “provides year-round shelter and resources for individuals and families experiencing homelessness while they search for employment and permanent housing.”

For more information regarding the Lowe’s 100 Hometown impact project and plans for the upcoming work at The Salvation Army contact Major Tex Ellis, Jr. at 806-373-6631 or Visit Lowes’ website.