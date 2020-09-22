The Rogue Shepherd, Daron Babcock to speak at annual Amarillo Prayer Breakfast Nov. 24

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Community Prayer Breakfast will be lively, and live-streamed, this year.

The 31 year “Tuesday Before Thanksgiving” tradition will look different due to COVID-19, taking place online, but will still happen on Tuesday, Nov. 24 at 6:30 a.m.

The committee members of the CPB hope that citizens will join, “To acknowledge our community’s dependence on God. To pray for our nation. To plead for an awakening in every corner of the country. To claim that promise that our God is present and will hear our prayers when two or more are gathered together, even virtually.”

The featured speaker for this year’s event will be Daron Babcock, “The Rogue Shepherd” and founder of Bonton Farms in South Dallas. At Bonton Farms, according to the CPB, Babcock helps to build resumes, provide food, and a place of respite for those in need in his community.

For more information, APB’s Nathan Murphy can be reached at (806) 353-0880.

