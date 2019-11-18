The Garden at the High Plains Food Bank is asking for your fallen leaves

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Garden at the High Plains Food Bank is asking for people to donate their fallen leaves.

The garden is holding its annual leaf drive where leaves collected provide fertilization needed for the soil to help next year’s garden.

Black trash bags filled with leaves line the alley of the garden at the High Plains Food Bank.

“The leaves are like gold for us, we use them for all kinds of things. We can never have too many leaves,” Justin Young, nutrition education director, stated.

For many in our area, the garden is a source of healthy food when not many know where their next meal may come from.

“Everything we grow makes it’s way to a food-insecure client of the food bank,” Young explained.

Food grown and harvested from the garden is loaded on to their truck and goes toward their mobile harvest program.

However, for that program to continue volunteer help is a must.

“It heavily relies on volunteers so if you have any interest in gardening or if you just want to give back and give us a chance to try and convince you to be into gardening we welcome volunteers of all ages,” Young said.

Local businesses often provide other materials needed for the compost mixture.

“We get coffee grounds from palace coffee and the spent grain from six car brewery and then anything else that spoils from the food bank we’re able to mix that all in,” Young said.

Leaves given by the community will go toward not only the garden but their feathered friends as well.

“We’ll use them for everything. we’ll compost them if we have extras we’ll use them for animal bedding.we will never have too many leaves,” Young stated.

Aside from providing fresh produce the garden at the high plains food bank also educates people in rural areas on how to grow their food at home.

For those who plan to donate your leaves, place them in a bag and leave it in the alley next to the garden.