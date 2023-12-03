AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Yesterday, Texas Tech University’s School of Veterinary Medicine hosted Paws for the Holidays in its second annual community outreach and adoption event at Contagion Athletics.

According to TTUSVM, families, friends, and furry companions gathered at Contagion Athletics to enjoy a winter wonderland. The event started at 11 a.m., and guests had the opportunity to adopt a dog, shop for locally-made gifts, eat at food trucks, and participate in a silent auction.

The press release stated the event also included craft activities for children, such as making ornaments, painting, and having their stuffed animals doctored by a future veterinarian.

TTUSVM officials also mentioned that Santa Claus paid a visit to the event to take pictures with children and pets.