AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Ronald McDonald House Charities announced its Sunshine for Charlotte 5k Halloween Fun Run and Walk will take place at 9 a.m. on Oct. 28 at the Ronald Mcdonald House.

According to officials with the RMHC, people can register online for the event by clicking here until Oct. 23. After that, people who wish to participate will need to be registered on-site the day of the race, and shirt sizes will be subject to availability.

Sign up to run, walk, or skip:

In-person 5k – $55

1-mile walk – $35 for adults and $15 for kids

Virtual 5k (Until Nov. 6) – $45

“Stay in bed” and get a shirt – $35

Officials stated that registration includes the race entry, Sunshine for Charlotte long-sleeved T-shirt, official race bib (timed option), finisher medal (5k only), donation to Ronald Mcdonald House, and admission to the after party.

Officials also stated that participants and locals can look forward to an after-party with music, food, drinks, and family fun. Participants are also allowed to wear costumes to the event.

Officials then mentioned that “packet pick up” for people who registered to run in person will be from Oct. 26-27 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Ronald Mcdonald House in Amarillo at 1501 Streit Dr.

For those who signed up virtually or to stay in bed, officials stated that packets will be in the mail with details in the packet.

Officials asked that participants arrive at the event before 8:30 a.m. to line up by nine. Parking will be at the Dirt Lot to North East of the Ronald Mcdonald House and the Medi Park parking lot.