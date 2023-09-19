AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — San Jacinto Elementary announced it will showcase student art on the streets in the San Jacinto neighborhood with Margaret Wills Elementary as part of the San Jacinto Creative Crosswalk Project (SJCCP).

According to officials, the SJCCP is led by the San Jacinto Neighborhood Association. Artwork created by both of the school’s students will be featured on two crosswalks in the San Jacinto Neighborhood.

The SJCCP will be unveiled this week beginning Wednesday at two locations:

Wednesday (Sept. 20): SW 3rd Ave. and S. Carolina St. Noon to 1:30 p.m. The project is scheduled to be completed Thursday (Sept. 21).

Friday (Sept. 22): Belleview Street and Line Avenue. Noon to 1:30 p.m. The project is scheduled to be completed Saturday (Sept. 23).