AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Guyon Saunders Resource Center and Transformation Park are hosting the ‘Soup’s On’ fundraising luncheon.

The luncheon will be held on Monday in the Heritage Room at the Amarillo Civic Center. The doors will open at 11 a.m. for cabin tours and the silent auction. The luncheon will begin at 11:30 a.m.

According to the press release, Richard LeMieux, the author of the No. 1 selling book by a homeless man, “Breakfast at Sally’s,” will be the guest speaker. LeMieux is recognized as an inspirational and educational speaker on homelessness in America.

Officials with the Guyon Saunders Resource Center said that it is a day shelter that provides basic services for those experiencing homelessness and poverty, and when completed, Transformation Park will be a cabin community providing transitional housing and basic services.