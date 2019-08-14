Smell of BBQ returning to downtown for annual chamber cook-off on Sept. 12

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The 24th annual Good Time Celebration Barbecue Cook-Off is scheduled for Thursday, September 12.

The barbecue cook-off is an Amarillo Chamber tradition. Thousands of people visit the event to taste some of the best barbecues in town. More than 100 teams will compete for the title and bragging rights this year.

The event will be going on from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in downtown Amarillo.

You can get tickets in advance for $30 at any Panhandle Ticket outlet, online at www.PanhandleTickets.com, or by phone at (806) 378-3096. Tickets at the gate will be $40.

