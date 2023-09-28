AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Shi Lee’s BBQ and Soul Food and the Bessel of Humanity and Compassion are preparing to host the 8th annual “Trunk or Treat.”

The event will take place at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28 at Bones Hooks Park.

According to the owner of Shi Lee’s Barbecue and Soul Food Tremaine Brown, the event welcomes community organizations, churches, the Amarillo Police Department, the Amarillo Fire Department, and the City of Amarillo, to provide immunizations.

“We encourage all the community members that know about it, and churches to come out and join in a safe Halloween tradition,” said Brown. “We will line up just like any other traditional trunk or treat, tons of candy. I put a dozen or so games out here where kids don’t have to necessarily wait in lines to get candy because that’s what it’s about getting some candy.”

A few years ago trunk or treat added a coat drive to help children prepare for the winter months.

“We’re prepared to have hopefully, a few 1,000 brand new coats, hats, and gloves here on the basketball court behind me, for the kids to select and get ready for the inclement weather.”

Brown said alleviating a small amount of financial stress from parents can be a jumping point for opportunities.

“If a parent can save $25 here or $50 there on coat, backpack, whatever it may be that’s an opportunity for one of their kids that year to be able to play that sport that a parent couldn’t afford the previous year,” said Brown. “Or be able to pick up an instrument and play the violin in orchestra or a number of different extracurricular activities that cost money that parents have had to say to say no to in the past. Maybe this year a small blessing will ignite a kid’s life and their dreams.”

New coats, hats, and gloves can be dropped off at Shi Lee’s BBQ and Soul Food. Located at 1213 SW Third Avenue.

If community members would like to make a monetary donation that can be done online.

With kids being influenced by social media, TV, and the internet, Brown shared it’s important they know the community cares.

“We just want to remind them that we love them,” said Brown. “We want to make sure the community knows that we’re here for them. We want to and we want everybody in the community to become one big family.”

During the coat drives kids are able to pick out which coat they want without any help. Brown shared that seeing kids fall in love with their new coats is one of the best parts.

“Our volunteers over the years, they realize that when they separate the child from the parent, and let them make their own decision, they see that light bulb turned on in their face,” said Brown. “You know that really ensures that kid is in love with the coat that they pick out.

Even if just one kid leaves happy and warmer, the trunk or treat coat drive will be a success.

“Out of the thousands of coats that will potentially give away, if one of those coats actually hits the back of a child that really desperately needed it, then the mission is complete,” said Brown.