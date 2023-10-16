AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Warford Activity Center announced that registration for the Mario Kart competition has opened.

According to WAC officials, the competition will be held on Oct. 20 at the WAC and begin at 6 p.m. The cost of registration is $10.

WAC officials also stated that the competition will allow single players and partners.

Registration for the event can be found on the City of Amarillo Parks and Recreation website.