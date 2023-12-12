AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Pinnacle by Rockrose announced that it will host the holiday event, ‘Enchanted Elf Scavenger Hunt,’ that will include a home tour preview of Amarillo’s newest neighborhood. This free event will take place this Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

According to the press release, the scavenger hunt and tour will include the grand reveal of the ‘2023 Parade of Homes Education Home’.

Pinnacle by Rockrose provided event highlights:

Scavenger Hunt: "Embark on a journey with the Elves to find Santa, traveling through our beautifully crafted homes."

Exclusive Home Tours: "Experience firsthand the charm and innovation of our custom-built homes, including the much-anticipated reveal of the 2023 Parade of Homes Education Home."

Family Fun Activities: "Enjoy writing letters to Santa, savoring hot cocoa and cookies, exploring the candy cane stop, and delighting in holiday book readings for children."

Fantastic Prizes: "Enter to win a $1,000 family getaway, adding an extra layer of thrill to the festivities."

Location: "Conveniently located within the Pinnacle Community, located off Bell Street, across from Randall High School."