HOUSTON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Phillips 66 officials announced that two Oklahoma City educators will be honored with the “2023 Phillips 66 Live to the Full Heroes” award on Friday, March 10.

Officials said that Phillips 66 partnered with DonorsChoose to donate $100,000 to fund matching community donations for teachers in Kansas City, Oklahoma City, Lubbock, or Amarillo metro-area schools.

According to a Phillips 66 press release, Phillips 66 “Live to the Full Heroes” program honors individuals that go above and beyond to serve their communities by helping to further their programs and efforts.

Officials detailed that Brielle Thierry from Millwood Elementary School and Victor Macias from Santa Fe South Middle School will be honored for Oklahoma City at the Phillips 66 Big 12 Basketball Championships.

The honorees receive an additional $6,600 donation to support their schools and classrooms.

“Teachers’ importance in our society and the importance of lending them our support can’t be overstated,” says John Field, manager of brand marketing at Phillips 66. “We are proud to shine a light on teachers through the Live to the Full Heroes program and offer them our support so they can continue making an impact in the lives of their students and in turn, their communities.”

To contribute to a local teacher project in Kansas City, Oklahoma City, Lubbock, or Amarillo metro-area schools, visit here, to make a donation.

Phillips 66 said teachers can add projects for funding on their website.