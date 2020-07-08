Pampa woman takes advantage of pandemic downtimes by starting her own business

PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The quarantine brought on by the pandemic provided a good amount of downtime for many people, but one Pampa woman used that downtime to start her own business.

“It’s really been a dream probably of mine for a lot of years that’s just been sitting on the backburner,” said Harvesting Home’s Owner, Jama Williamson.

Williamson and her family were like many during the quarantine.

“We kind of joked and said we ran out of tv shows to watch; that this became our new project,” said Willaimson.

That dream project is Williamson’s new online website company and blog called Harvesting Home, which covers a wide range of topics.

“Help people love where they live, wherever that is, whatever their home is, help them love that. Decorating, not just decorating and remodeling and cooking, but also the families that live with inside the walls of that home, and, just really supporting strong families and helping them build their families on a foundation of faith,” said Williamson.

Williamson’s full-time job is the HR Family and Community Engagement Coordinator at Pampa ISD, which she credits in helping her build the website.

“I work with [the] community a lot; a lot of public relations, marketing. So the last really five or six years I’ve gotten a lot more experience with that area, working with our website there,” said Williamson.

Williamson said she just wants to help out as many families in as many ways as possible.

“We’re not experts by any means, but I’m hoping we can be an encouragement from mistakes that we made along the way, and some of the successes too, and that we can share that and encourage other families and other people along their journeys as well,” said Williamson.

Williamson told us they just finished the website this week and that it’s fully operational. You can check it out by clicking here.

