AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Northwest Texas Healthcare System announced that it is partnering with Storybridge on a holiday book drive to replenish Storybridge’s warehouse Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Northwest Texas Healthcare System Hospital.

According to NWTHS officials, the public is invited to bring new or gently used books for elementary-aged children to the Pediatric Outpatient Entrance on the south side of the hospital located at 1501 S. Coulter.

“We love the mission of Storybridge which is to ensure every child owns at least 20 good books at home,” shares Ryan Cotgreave, Director of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Services.