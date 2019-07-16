Night at the museum: Don Harrington Discovery Center talks about Discover All Night

We have Executive Director of the Don Harrington Discovery Center, Dr. Aaron Pan stop by to talk about their upcoming event, Discover All Night.

If you’ve ever wanted to spend the night at the discovery center, Discover All Night is your chance! This family sleepover experience allows you camping excitement among our exhibits…without the bugs!

Schedule of events:

7:00 – 7:30 – Arrival and Orientation

7:30 – 8:15 – Open play

8:15 – 8:45 – Special activity

8:45 – 9:15 – Scavenger hunt

9:15 – 9:45 – Late night pizza snack

9:45 – 10:15 – Science demonstration

10:15 – 11:15 – Hide & Seek and bed set up

11:15 – 11:45 – Space Theater show

12:00 am – Lights out

6:30 am – Continental breakfast

Admission: For members- $25 per child (2 and under free.), $8 per adult. Non-members- $30 per child (2 and under free), $10 per adult.

Registration is required online at their website.