AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Sharing Hope Ministry announced that Lucille and Leo Caiafa Jr. Center for Advancement is set to host a “Back to School Bash” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 5 at the Leo Caiafa Jr. Center for Advancement building.

According to a Sharing Hope Ministry press release, the event is free and open to families with grade school kids who are struggling to prepare for this upcoming school year.

Officials said this event will feature free haircuts, school supplies, games, face painting, hot dogs, and ice cream, as well as an immunization clinic sponsored by the Amarillo Public Health Department.

Sharing Hope Ministry detailed that at 9:30 a.m. registration for haircuts and school supplies is set to begin. Officials said these will be on a first come first serve basis and to receive school supplies kids must be in attendance.

The release stated that local agencies will be in attendance to help families learn about available resources.

For more information, regarding the back-to-school bash contact Kim Lester at 806-358-780.