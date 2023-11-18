AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On Friday, the Local Outreach for Survivors of Suicide Team of Family Support Services was honored with a donation from LOSS Team volunteers Dana and Aron Yarbrough. The presentation took place at 9 a.m. at the Amarillo Family Support Service location, 2209 SW 7th Ave.

According to the LOSS Team, the event was held one day before International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day on Nov. 18., in which survivors of suicide loss come together to find connection, understanding, and hope through their shared experiences.

The LOSS Team stated that Dana and Aron Yarbrough are survivors of suicide and have been part of the LOSS Team since its establishment. The couple lost their daughter, Emilie, and in her memory, held the Emilie Yarbrough’s Love Anchors Memorial Golf Tournament. Proceeds from that tournament will help the LOSS Team provide services to other survivors, including site restoration, counseling, and other needs after the unexpected loss of a loved one. FSS will receive $18,000 from event proceeds.

“Potter and Randall counties have nearly three times the state average of suicides per capita. A survivor of Suicide is five times more likely to attempt or die by suicide themselves,” the LOSS Team said. “Connecting survivors with resources early in their grief increases hope for positive coping skills and life habits and reduces the likelihood of further compiling loss.”

The LOSS Team also said that it is designed to assist family members, friends, and loved ones of people who have died by suicide. The main goal of the programs is to connect SOS with local resources and peer support that best fit their specific grief journey needs.