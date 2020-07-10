Local Girl Scout builds sustainable ramp for disabled

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — While selling Girl Scout Cookies is probably the sweetest part of being a Girl Scout, 2020 graduate of Canyon High, Alyssa Harris’s latest project is leaving a lasting impression at the Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center.

“We have different projects we do at different ages and so this [ramp] was my Girl Scout Gold Award,” Harris explained. “I asked [what they] needed first and foremost and one of the things [they] wanted the most was a ramp.”

Stephanie Oravetz who is in charge of operations at the rehab center said Harris was someone who was determined to complete the project.

“We had brought it up to a few other Eagle Scouts that were kind of interested and she was like we can do it, I can do it,” Oravetz.

After 80 hours of sweat equity and help from friends in her community, Harris completed the mission. The ramp has now helped several disabled volunteers at the center and it serves as an additional way to transport animals and food.

“Everyone who was helping me with Girl Scout Cookies the year before easily stepped in by donating and volunteering their time to help me build and make this project happen,” Harris added.

“She hit some hurdles definitely in building that ramp that was not an easy project,” Oravetz said.

Now Harris is heading to college in the fall. She’ll also serve as a Girl Scout ambassador sharing the experiences she’s learned throughout her journey. She will be attending Kansas State University in the fall to study Animal Science with a focus on Pre-veterinary Medicine.

