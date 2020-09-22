LIPS goes virtual for 2020

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – One of the Panhandle’s most beloved events is back for 2020 – in virtual form.

This year’s “Best of LIPS” virtual event is scheduled for Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. It will be broadcast live on YouTube and feature its popular silent and live auctions. The event will close with a show that provides a behind the scene’s view of the event’s most popular acts over the years.

“We know life has felt very strange for the last several months. We know that LIPS is a tradition that so many of our supporters and community members look forward to,” Jill Goodrich, executive director of Opportunity School, “It was important to us that we deliver LIPS again this year in some form while observing safety precautions during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Opportunity School began presenting its popular annual LIPS Fundraiser in 1993. LIPS is an evening of lip-sinc variety acts where local personalities impersonate celebrities in a stage show along with a dinner, live auction, and an array of silent auction treasures.

Local businesses and individuals support the event; LIPS is now the school’s biggest night and contributes to the school’s annual operating budget.

“We have some unique elements planned for our supporters this year,” Goodrich said, “We are so grateful for the continued support of our families who rely on Opportunity School every day.”

More from MyHighPlains.com: