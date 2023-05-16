(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of May 16, 2023.)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Khiva Shrine announced that they are hosting a Cajun Shrimp Boil supper on July 22 at the Khiva Shrine Center at 305 SE 5th Avenue.

Khiva Shrine said the doors will open at 6 p.m. and supper will be served at 7 p.m. There will also be a casino-style gaming room and a dance to The Buster Bledsoe Band that will begin at 8:30 p.m.

According to Khiva Shrine, the limited open seating tickets will cost $50, with a reserved 8-person dining table for $500. Wine, beer, and BYOB setups are complimentary.

Khiva Shrine said that the proceeds from the event will go towards their Operating fund that will help maintain their historic building. They invite the community to the event for food, music, and dancing.

Tickets for the Cajun Shrimp Boil supper can be purchased by calling Khiva Shrine at (806) 373-2845.