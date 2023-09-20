AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Keep Amarillo Clean (KAC) announced that it will host a Woodlands Neighborhood Fall Cleanup event starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday at Western and Amarillo Blvd.

The meeting point for the cleanup will be at the liquor store at Amarillo Blvd and Western, said officials.

KAC stated it would provide bags, disposable gloves, and trash-grabbing sticks for volunteers.

Volunteers are advised by officials to wear old shoes and full pants (preferably jeans).

KAC said that the cleanup event can provide community service hours for students.