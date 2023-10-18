AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — IVRS Wellness Center announced that it will host a Bone Marrow Donor Drive and Blood Drive on Oct. 21 from 1-6 p.m. at 4514 Cornell, Suite B.

According to officials with IVRS, the Wellness Center hopes to register at least 200 potential bone marrow donors. The process to register as a bone marrow donor entails a cheek swab.

Officials stated the Coffee Memorial Blood Center will be at the event with the bloodmobile from 3 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. Donors will receive prizes and are asked to make an appointment.

Officials also mentioned that extra prizes will be provided along with live music by the New Generation Band and food from La Catrina food truck. Blood donors will also receive a $50 IVRS gift card.

To book a time slot for a blood donation, click here.