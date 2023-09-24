AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Grace Church announced that it hosted its annual “Church in the Park” event today at Sam Houston Park and was open to everyone in the community.

According to officials, the community-centered gathering started at 10 a.m. and featured a dynamic service, baptisms, food, and a dodgeball tournament.

“We want to bring the light of Jesus Christ to our neighborhood, and this is one way we do that every year,” said Pastor Bill Gehm.

Officials provided a rundown of the scheduled events:

Worship service : The day began with praise and worship from the Grace Church worship team and a Gospel message from Pastor Bill Gehm.

Following the service, Grace Church held a public baptism ceremony.

After the baptisms, a free hot dog meal was provided for attendees. Attendees could also purchase a snow cone from Kona Ice at a discounted price.

The dodgeball tournament began right after the food line started.