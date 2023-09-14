AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Goodwill Industries of Northwest Texas announced that donations were provided to Matador and Perryton aiming to rebuild after being hit by a tornado in June.

According to a Goodwill Industries Northwest Texas press release, all West Texas Retail Stores RoundUps from the month of July were donated to the Matador Disaster Relief Fund and the Perryton Texas Benefit Fund.

“On behalf of the Goodwill Board of Directors, we are humbled to be able to provide the communities of Perryton and Matador a hand up in the rebuilding process,” said Robin Raney, President & CEO.

Goodwill Industries Northwest Texas said, that as a local nonprofit, its mission is to help people in the community overcome challenges, build skills, find jobs, and grow careers. Officials said the RoundUp Program allows customers the opportunity to support Goodwill’s mission by donating leftover change from their transactions.

